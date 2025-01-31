Call It Off! Another New Jersey Groundhog is Dead!

New Jersey is not having any luck with groundhogs!

Is it time to call off Groundhog Day?

We found out another celebrity groundhog has died.

Actually, this time it's a hedgehog - but, really, what's the difference?

Photo by Sierra NiCole Narvaeth on Unsplash Photo by Sierra NiCole Narvaeth on Unsplash loading...

Rest in Peace Elsa

We recently told you that New Jersey's Groundhog Day traditions were in jeopardy because the "official" New Jersey groundhog, Milltown Mel, had croaked.

Actually, he died FOUR YEARS AGO, and the Groundhog forefathers of Milltown, New Jersey have been unable to find a replacement, so they've essentially given up on the holiday.

(Are they even allowed to do that? And, how hard is it to find a next-generation groundhog?)

Now word comes to us, via our friends as NJ.com, that another celebrated rodent, Elsa the Hedgehog, who resided at the Cape May Zoo, has also died.

What in the name of the small animal world is going on?

According to NJ.com, the zoo's Edward Runyon says Elsa had been making weather predictions for the last few years—but she won't be making any more because she's dead.

Apparently, no one knows if the Cape May Zoo has a backup hedgehog, or a groundhog, or anything that can climb out of a hole and look at the sun.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We follow Phil

With no rodent for New Jersey to call its own, we'll be forced to follow that Pennsylvania groundhog, Punxsatawney Phil. This stinks.

Anyone have a groundhog we can use?

READ MORE: Official New Jersey Groundhog is still dead.

Word to the wise: It's Groundhog Day, not Groundhog's Day, and not Ground Hog Day (that would be pork....)

Groundhog Day Is Celebrated In Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania Getty Images loading...

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman