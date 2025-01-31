Call It Off! Another New Jersey Groundhog is Dead!
New Jersey is not having any luck with groundhogs!
Is it time to call off Groundhog Day?
We found out another celebrity groundhog has died.
Actually, this time it's a hedgehog - but, really, what's the difference?
Rest in Peace Elsa
We recently told you that New Jersey's Groundhog Day traditions were in jeopardy because the "official" New Jersey groundhog, Milltown Mel, had croaked.
Actually, he died FOUR YEARS AGO, and the Groundhog forefathers of Milltown, New Jersey have been unable to find a replacement, so they've essentially given up on the holiday.
(Are they even allowed to do that? And, how hard is it to find a next-generation groundhog?)
Now word comes to us, via our friends as NJ.com, that another celebrated rodent, Elsa the Hedgehog, who resided at the Cape May Zoo, has also died.
What in the name of the small animal world is going on?
According to NJ.com, the zoo's Edward Runyon says Elsa had been making weather predictions for the last few years—but she won't be making any more because she's dead.
Apparently, no one knows if the Cape May Zoo has a backup hedgehog, or a groundhog, or anything that can climb out of a hole and look at the sun.
We follow Phil
With no rodent for New Jersey to call its own, we'll be forced to follow that Pennsylvania groundhog, Punxsatawney Phil. This stinks.
Anyone have a groundhog we can use?
READ MORE: Official New Jersey Groundhog is still dead.
Word to the wise: It's Groundhog Day, not Groundhog's Day, and not Ground Hog Day (that would be pork....)
