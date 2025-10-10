Authorities in Camden County say they arrested two men on child porn-related charges last month.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says her office worked with the Gloucester Township, Cherry Hill, Barrington, and Camden County Police Departments; the Camden County Sheriff's Office; and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in these cases.

Wilfredo Lugo of Camden Arrested

On September 24th, 30-year-old Wilfredo Lugo of Camden was charged with third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Accordinf to MacAulay, a cyber tip led detectives to an online account that was used to possess CSAM. During an investigation, detectives say they identified Lugo as the user of the account and a search of his cell phone allegedly revealed CSAM.

He was arrested in Camden and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Wilfredo Lugo of Camden NJ and Zachary Lieber of Barrington NJ arrested - Photo: Camden County Prosecutors Office / Canva Wilfredo Lugo of Camden NJ and Zachary Lieber of Barrington NJ arrested - Photo: Camden County Prosecutors Office / Canva loading...

Zachary Lieber of Barrington Arrested

The following day, 23-year-old Zachary Lieber of Barrington was charged with third-degree possession of CSAM.

Much like the previous case, a cyber tip led detectives to an online account that was allegedly used by Lieber and his cell phone was found to contain CSAM, per authorities.

He was arrested in Barrington and also remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

