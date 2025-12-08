If you’re ordering a bunch of Christmas presents right now, then you already know the drill: order a package, stalk the tracking link, then pray it’s still on your porch by the time you get home.

Can you blame anyone for being paranoid this time of year? Holiday delivery season is in full swing, and with it comes a fresh wave of porch pirates making the rounds.

A new analysis from Hanwha Vision basically confirms what most of us have known would eventually catch up to us for years. Safety worries are now shaping how Americans shop.

The numbers are no joke. A solid 62% of Americans say they’re worried about porch pirates this year. Another 59.5% are willing to pay extra if that means their packages actually show up and stay put.

Safety Concerns Are Changing Holiday Shopping Habits

This year, people aren’t just clicking “add to cart” and hoping for the best. About 40.5% say safety concerns are influencing whether they shop online or in-store, and it’s especially true for younger shoppers. 61% of Gen Z admit their holiday shopping choices are shaped by fears over security risks.

Even stepping foot inside a store feels different nowadays. 35.5% of shoppers are straight-up avoiding crowded stores or peak hours, and 31% aren’t confident retailers are doing enough to keep customers safe. That’s true for even people like me. I’d much rather order curbside pickup rather than having to set foot in a store if I don’t have to.

Digital Threats Are Growing

It’s not just porch pirates, either. Another report shows e-commerce fraud in North America surged 207% in only the last year alone. Brick-and-mortar stores and online brands alike are dealing with everything from stolen packages to account takeovers.

With higher shipping volumes and nonstop discounts, the experts say the holidays continue to be the prime time for fraud and front-door theft to rise together.

