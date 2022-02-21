Cape May NJ Police Want to Talk To Couple About Shoplifting

Police in Cape May say they want to talk to a couple about a shoplifting incident.

The incident happened this past Saturday at about 5:45pm in the city.

Cape May Police say the pair in the surveillance photos allegedly shoplifted a purse by concealing it in a baby stroller. They covered the purse with a baby blanket, then left the store.

Cape May Police Department Cape May Police Department loading...

Cape May Police are now looking to identify the couple. If you can help, you're urged to contact the Cape May Police Department.

Source: Cape May Police Department.

