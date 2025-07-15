Attempted Carjacking Reported On Hance Bridge Road In Vineland, NJ
If you frequently travel on dimly-lit backroads at nighttime in South Jersey, it is of the utmost importance that you stay alert during your commute right now. It's for your safety!
A frightening Facebook post shared in a Cumberland County community group has brought attention to what appears to be an attempted carjacking on Hance Bridge Road in Vineland.
According to the post, a suspicious vehicle (a Kia K5) was parked with shirts covering its headlights.
The vehicle reportedly charged at the witness’s car before pursuing them in what sounds like high-speed chase situations. The informer managed to lose the suspect vehicle, but naturally, not without some serious panic.
This happened near the intersection of Hance Bridge Road and East Sherman Avenue. The suspect vehicle, a Kia K5, was last seen heading down East Sherman toward the eastern side of the city.
Police have been contacted, but no official statement has been released yet.
What to Watch for: Unusual Vehicles Parked on Rural Roads
Drivers are encouraged to be cautious, especially along rural stretches like Hance Bridge, where visibility is limited and lighting is minimal at night.
If you see a parked car with obscured headlights or someone loitering near the road, do not stop!
Keep moving and call the police.
Alleged Attempted Vineland Carjacking Serves As Reminder To South Jersey Drivers
Please share this post with friends and family in the area.
Keep each other safe by spreading awareness and reporting anything suspicious immediately.
If you have any info about this incident or spot the Kia K5, call Vineland Police Department at (856) 691-4111.
