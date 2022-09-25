Chaos and Tragedy in Wildwood: Unsanctioned H2O Car Event At Cause
It appears an unsanctioned car-rally event has caused tragedy in the family destination of Wildwood.
There are several graphic videos on social media showing what appears to be a serious car crash in the city Saturday night. We have chosen not to include those videos here. Details of that crash - or any other accident - have not been released by police officials.
Wildwood Police did issue a statement Saturday night saying that the main artery into the City of Wildwood was being shut down:
"Due to ongoing issues with the unsanctioned H2O event, the George Redding Bridge has been closed to inbound traffic. Please use alternate routes to gain access to the island."
News outlets are reporting at least one fatality from a major accident. This from 6abc:
This is a big weekend in Wildwood with "approved" events like the Irish Weekend and a Classic Car Show.
Police did know about the possible unsanctioned event coming to the Wildwoods, and did their best to get ready for it. This post from North Wildwood Chief of Police John Stevenson was posted to Facebook Saturday morning:
