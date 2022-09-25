Chaos and Tragedy in Wildwood: Unsanctioned H2O Car Event At Cause

It appears an unsanctioned car-rally event has caused tragedy in the family destination of Wildwood.

There are several graphic videos on social media showing what appears to be a serious car crash in the city Saturday night. We have chosen not to include those videos here. Details of that crash - or any other accident - have not been released by police officials.

Wildwood Police did issue a statement Saturday night saying that the main artery into the City of Wildwood was being shut down:

"Due to ongoing issues with the unsanctioned H2O event, the George Redding Bridge has been closed to inbound traffic. Please use alternate routes to gain access to the island."

News outlets are reporting at least one fatality from a major accident. This from 6abc:

This is a big weekend in Wildwood with "approved" events like the Irish Weekend and a Classic Car Show.

Police did know about the possible unsanctioned event coming to the Wildwoods, and did their best to get ready for it. This post from North Wildwood Chief of Police John Stevenson was posted to Facebook Saturday morning:

"Several social media posts have been stating there are going to be multiple "pop-up meets" in the Acme Shopping Center parking lot. Our business partners throughout North Wildwood have been contacted and are on board with enforcement of loitering and trespassing in their private property parking lots.

The North Wildwood Police has a zero tolerance policy in place in reference to disorderly conduct and reckless driving for this weekend. All days off have been cancelled for all officers as we were already at full staffing for Irish Weekend. We are also supplemented by officers from the Cape May County Sheriffs Office and have a booking team in place staffed by Cape May County Correctional officers.

We hope everyone has a good time at the Fall Classic Car Show in Wildwood and the Irish Fall Festival here but we will not tolerate the nonsense."

Our thoughts are with Wildwood today.

