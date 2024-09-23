U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City responded to two search and rescue cases within 2 1/2 hours near Absecon Inlet Saturday.

In total, four people were saved including two girls who were swept out to sea on surfboards and two men who were in distress on inner-tubes.

Officials say the first incident happened around 11:45 AM when authorities received a report from the Brigantine Police Department that two young girls, ages 11 and 14, were being swept out to Absecon Inlet on surfboards.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners and a nearby 29-foot USCG boat was dispatched to the area. The crew safely recovered the two girls less than ten minutes later.

MORE NEWS: ATV driver killed in Egg Harbor Township

The second call happened just after 2:00 that afternoon when officials received another report from the Brigantine Police Department stating two men in inter-tubes were in distress along Absecon Inlet.

Like the first case, a USCG boat was dispatched to the area and the men were rescued within about seven minutes.

USCG Atlantic City always "ready to go"

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Matthew Asire, commanding officer for Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, said in a press release,

We’re always standing by 24/7 ready to go. Whether that’s a quick five minute case right around the corner or we’re heading off shore for a tow in heavy weather – no matter what we’re standing by ready to go.

No injuries were reported in either incident.