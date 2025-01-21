Dave Portnoy Disses Wawa Pizza in Latest Review (VIDEO)

If you're a big Wawa fan, you may want to look away.

Or, you may just want to ignore this.

Famed pizza reviewer, Dave Portnoy, and rated Wawa pizza - and it wasn't good.

Wawa has pizza

It has been a few years now - at least locally. Wawa first introduced pizza at select stores in South Jersey in 2022. Since then, they're rolled out pizza to a lot, if not most, of their locations.

Have you tried Wawa pizza yet?

When it was first rolling out, our staff tasted Wawa pizza - and it wasn't that bad. Here's our review from 2022. Click here.

Wawa offers pizza at most locations after 4pm.

Portnoy rates pizza

Dave Portnoy - also known as El Presidente - is the founder of Barstool Sports. His biggest claim to fame is his "one bite" pizza reviews.

He's done over 1,000 reviews, and a list can be found here.

His most recent post is his review of Wawa's pizza in Glen Burnie, Maryland. (Why that location, we don't know.)

In the review, he admits he's not a Wawa guy. Oh well....

