When you're hot, you're hot - and, Bridgeton is hot! As far as the lottery is concerned, Bridgeton is on fire!

ANOTHER Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Bridgeton

For the second time in two weeks, a big winning lottery ticket has been sold in Bridgeton.

New Jersey Lottery officials say the most recent lucky ticket in Bridgeton was sold for the December 13th Powerball drawing. The ticket was sold at the Main Line Deli on Shiloh Pike. The ticket is worth $50,000!

It's not known if the winner has come forward yet to claim his or her prize.

The first Powerball win this month in Bridgeton was sold at the Quick Plus Mini Mart on Commerce Street. That ticket, too, was sold for the December 3rd drawing. It's also worth $50,000.

What's in the water in Bridgeton? it seems like it's the latest lucky town to buy lottery tickets!

$300,000 Winning Ticket Purchased in Mays Landing

Atlantic County saw a big lottery winner in the past week. A player bought a winning Quick Draw Progressive ticket at the Wawa on Harding Highway. That ticket is worth $307,860.

Lottery officials say a winning $10,000 scratch off ticket was purchased in Vineland this week. The 200X Cash Blitz ticket was sold at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home. (Who knew they sold lottery tickets there?)

Congratulations to all the big winners! Hope it's a great holiday for you and yours!

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

