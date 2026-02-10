Dating in 2026 is not for the faint of heart, especially here in South Jersey, where one minute you’re vibing over espresso martinis, and the next the attraction vanishes instantly.

According to a new study from eJuiceDB, singles today have zero patience for behaviors that signal dishonesty, awkwardness, or straight-up disrespect.

Money Moves That Kill The Mood

Let’s start with the most shocking stat: 61% of singles say requesting Venmo or Cash App payment after a date, without talking about it first, is a major red flag.

Personally, I don’t disagree.

It’s not about who pays; it’s about communication. A surprise payment request feels transactional, not romantic, and for many, that’s an immediate vibe killer.

The Past Should Stay In The Past

If you’re still emotionally dating your ex, singles can tell. 63% say repeatedly bringing up an ex ends the date on the spot.

Nostalgia isn’t cute when it signals unresolved baggage. In today’s dating culture, emotional availability is non-negotiable.

Photos, Filters, And False Advertising

Authenticity matters more than ever.

56% say AI-generated or heavily edited dating photos are an instant turnoff, and 41% lose attraction immediately when someone looks very different in real life.

In an era of filters and face-tuning, honesty is the real flex.

Lifestyle Habits: What’s Actually A Dealbreaker

Not all habits are judged equally. Surprisingly, 66% say vaping is either a minor issue or not an issue at all. Party drugs, however? Hard no.

81% say cocaine or party drug use is an instant dealbreaker, with women rejecting it at even higher rates than that.

Why Singles Are Choosing Themselves

Together, these findings show a clear pattern: singles will tolerate quirks, but not risk, deception, or disrespect. Dating advice is solid these days.

People aren’t afraid of being alone anymore, especially if being alone means protecting their values, safety, and self-worth. Honestly, that’s not cold. That’s growth.

