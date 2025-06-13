Breaking New Jersey Dating News: Guys, if you ask her out, she'll probably say, "Yes."

Turns out New Jersey singles don't have many dating standards or preferences, they are very flexible. (NOTE: We did not say "desperate.")

Maybe a better way of saying it is this: New Jersey singles are open-minded!

The current state of being single in New Jersey

In a survey of 2,400 Americans, single respondents were quizzed about their dating preferences and standards. Some states stood out about what singles wanted in a partner, New Jersey did not.

The study, conducted by Ritani, found that people in the states of Utah, California, and New York were very strict about what they wanted in a partner. Utah folks, for instance, stressed long-term committment and shared values.

On the other end were the states of South Carolina, Kentucky, and New Jersey. People in these states were more flexible about what they wanted in a potential partner. New Jersey singles appear more open-minded that people in most states.

What singles want

The survey did have some intersting conclusions about what, generally, singles are looking for:

Average minimum salary people would prefer their potential partner to have: $50,184 a year.

70% says their partner's height is not important.

70% would not want to date someone whose politcal or social views were different from theirs.

54% said a potential partner's physical fitness is important.

Potential dealbreakers:

79.5% said no sense of humor.

59.7% said unemployed or no career goals.

49.2% said having a lot of debt.

47.2% said don't tip at restaurants.

SOURCE: Ritani

