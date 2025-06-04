JK JK loading...

Everyone knows the big attractions at this year's Barefoot Country Music Fest are the headliners, including Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Jelly Roll.

The four-day festival, on the Wildwood Beach June 19 -22, features dozens of performers, and we've selected some performers you won't want to miss.

READ MORE: Where to win your 4-day passes for Barefoot

JK JK loading...

Watch For These Singers on Thursday at Barefoot Country Fest

The opening day for Barefoot, Thursday, starts a little later than the other three days, but it's still packed with great entertainment.

Thursday's big draw is Rascal Flatts, but here's who else to look out for on Thursday:

Mara Justine: The Galloway Township native kicks off the festival on the main stage at 3:30. She's competed (and done well) on both America's Got Talent and American Idol. Her star is rising!

Megan Moroney: She spent last summer opening for Kenny Chesney, so she knows how to entertain a crowd! Her current hit, "Am I Okay?" is near the top of the charts. Moroney hits the main stage at 8:30.

Not Leaving Sober: New Jersey's own band. These guys are full of energy! Check them out on the Patron stage at 9:30.

JK JK loading...

Friday's headliner is Lainey Wilson

The first full day of Barefoot wraps with Lainey Wilson, who has already been voted Entertainer of the Year.

Besides Wilson, be sure not to miss:

LANCO, on the Patron Stage at 4:30. They keep cranking out great music! Their 2017 hit, "Greatest Love Story," hit #1 on the charts.

George Birge is on the main stage at 5:30. Don't miss this rising country star!

Kenny Curcio is on the Discover stage at 7:30. He's a South Jersey guy, who you may have seen locally.

Warren Zeiders is on the main stage at 8:30. This Hershey, Pennsylvania native already has a number one song with "Pretty Little Poison."

Get our free mobile app

Newly-Sworn In President Donald Trump Attends Inaugural Balls Getty Images loading...

Jason Aldean plays Barefoot Saturday night

Lots of great music happens on the Wildwood Beach on Saturday, culminating with Jason Aldean!

Chris Cagle will be on the Patron Stage at 4:30. Cagle had a #1 way back in 2001 with "I Breathe In, I Breathe Out." He also played the very first Cat Country Backyard BBQ at a winner's house in Marmora at about that time. Cagle had several hits over the next 10 years, but actually retired from music for a time. He's back now, and playing Barefoot!

Boyz II Men will be on the main stage at 7 pm. Barefoot always throws us a wildcard, and this group is this year's entry. Should be fun!

Chris Janson plays the main stage at 8:30. A great musician and singer. He loves having a good time on stage.

Post Malone: The Big Ass Stadium Tour With Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell & Chandler Walters - Las Vegas, NV Getty Images loading...

Sunday's Barefoot headliner is Jelly Roll

Who's hotter than Jelly Roll right now? We're expecting a great performance.

Here's who else to check out Sunday:

Megan Knight plays the Patron Stage at 2:30. Megan won the Cat Country People's Choice Contest to win the chance to play Barefoot. (Oh, and she's pretty good!)

Ella Langley, on the main stage at 7 pm. She's about to cross the threshold to "Major Country Star."This may be the last time to see Langley when she's not the headliner.

Jordan Davis plays the main stage right before Jelly Roll. His songs are all over country radio, and he has crossed the threshold to "Major Country Star."

Barefoot is sold out, but you can win your tickets at one of our upcoming stops. Check them out here.

All The Artists Playing The 2025 Barefoot Country Music Festival The 5th annual Barefoot Country Music Festival is going down on New Jersey's Wildwood beach in June 2025. Here's who's all going to be there! Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal