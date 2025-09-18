You can stumble across all sorts of things on social media these days. Some good and some not so good.

I recently came across a new song about Cape May by two sisters from Upper Township. That song is really good.

I also came across a song about Cumberland County. In my opinion, that song is not good. Not at all.

Cumberland County Music Video is One of Several New Jersey Songs

The Facebook page of Kenan Salazar caught my attention. According to his page, Salazar is a Philadelphia resident who has studied at the Berklee College of Music. That's pretty impressive.

His Facebook page contains several video songs about different counties in New Jersey. He mentions in at least one post that he's making songs about every county in New Jersey. That seems very ambitious.

The problem is, the first video I clicked on isn't very good. That's just my opinion.

See for yourself here:

I don't know if Salazar wrote this song himself or used Artificial Intelligence (AI). The lyric, "Look at this lighthouse," doesn't seem very spectacular or enlightening -- but, again, that's just my opinion.

What do you think?

Paid for With Your Tax Dollars?

The description for the video includes this: "Funding has been made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State and the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners through the Cumberland County Cultural and Heritage Commission and Tourism Advisory Council."

I take that to mean that somehow, some kind of tax dollars have been used to make this music video. I tried to find out how much, but so far, I don't have an answer. If anyone knows, please email me: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

My question now is, "How do I get a grant to make content like this?"

You can see more of Salazar's salutes to other countries here.

I tried to reach out to him for comment, but I've not received a response.

Oh, Pro Tip for Salazar: When you make a video about Cumberland County, don't wear your "Deptford" shirt. That's not in Cumberland County.

