Eat These Foods for Better Gut Health

Often called our "second brain," our gut or gastrointestinal system, our gut health impacts our immune system, our mental health, and our overall well-being. When we have a healthy gut, our gastrointestinal tract has a good balance of gut bacteria that can properly digest and absorb nutrients. When there is an imbalance in our gut bacteria, it may trigger unwanted gastrointestinal symptoms, like diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and more.

However, an unhealthy gut affects more than our digestive health. An unhealthy gut can lead to insomnia or poor sleep, which causes fatigue. When our gut is imbalanced, our body may struggle to absorb nutrients, store fat, and regulate blood sugar. Bacteria overgrowth or lack of nutrients can result in weight loss or weight or gain. Some skin conditions like acne, eczema, and psoriasis may be related to gut issues.

There also may be a link between headaches and gut health, especially if you experience nausea or vomiting with migraines. Some gut bacteria may trigger autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid issues, multiple sclerosis, andmore. Gut problems and inflammation in the nervous system can also lead to anxiety and depression.

So what can we do? If you suspect some of the health conditions you’re experiencing might be due to inflammation within your gut, there are a number of ways you can counteract this. One of the easiest is to eat more fermented foods. Fermentation was used historically as a food preservation process where sugars are broken down by bacteria and yeasts. F ermented foods are a great source of probiotics because they contain live bacteria.

It is is suggested that we eat at least one fermented food per day. Here are some of the best.