There were too many drunk driving arrests in Egg Harbor Township this weekend, and the township's police chief has something to say about it.

Frederick Spano, Chief of Police in Egg Harbor Township, is reaching out to the community via the police department's Facebook page.

Photo by Tim Rüßmann on Unsplash

Egg Harbor Township Chief of Police Speaks Out

In a post made Monday, Spano pointed out that there were eight motorists arrested for driving while intoxicated over the weekend. Spano says that while those arrests may have possibly prevented an accident or tragedy from happening, that's just too much irresponsibility.

"To those who are embracing safer, smarter, and strategic driving behavior - we thank you. Unfortunately, others continue to put everyone else at risk by operating while impaired."

It's not known if any or all of the arrests occurred during a DWI Checkpoint that was set up on the Black Horse Pike on Friday night.

Photo by Samuele Errico Piccarini on Unsplash

EHT Driving By the Numbers

Chief Spano reports that so far in Egg Harbor Township in 2025, there have been 95 people arrested for impaired driving, compared to 74 over the same period last year. Already, there have been more than double the number of arrests this July as compared to July 2024. (22 this year, 10 last year.)

Spano says local drivers need to do better - and not drink and drive:

"We all need to make safe driving a daily routine. Many already do it - some need to wake up and stop driving impaired by being responsible and making better decisions. Don't be front page news because your poor decision resulted in tragedy."

Some great advice from one of our community's finest.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police via Facebook

