A Woodbury man has been found guilty of the assault of an inmate at the South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton.

The finding of guilty happened on Thursday after a trial in the Superior Court in Bridgeton.

READ MORE: New Jersey Can't Turn Left

READ MORE: Big Lottery Win for New Jersey Teacher

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Guilty of Assault

According to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, Cortlen S. Flax, 37, was convicted in a case that goes back to 2017. The jury in the case deliberated for two hours.

Flax was found guilty of simple assault in an incident that occurred at the prison on February 15, 2017.

At the time, Flax was a corrections officer at South Woods State Prison when he entered the cell of Julio Valdez of Jersey City. Valdez was 61 years old at the time.

Evidence showed that Flax, without being provoked, struck Valdez in the head. "The incident was reported the next day to another officer, who escorted Valdez to the infirmary. There, medical staff noted blood clots and dried blood in Valdez’s left ear, and he was subsequently diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum."

Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash loading...

Sentencing scheduled in the case

Webb-McRae says sentencing for Flax is scheduled for September 5th. Flax could get up to ten years in prison.

SOURCE: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

10 New Jersey Jobs That Pay $30+ Per Hour Nobody can survive on less than $60k a year in New Jersey anymore, so it's important to know which jobs you should be searching for that actually pay well. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal