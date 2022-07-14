Egg Harbor Township NJ Cops Look to Identify Two People

It seems like when the hot weather comes out, so do the suspicious characters.

Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify a couple of people, seemingly involved in separate incidents.

First up, police are looking to identify the man - pictured directly below - in relation to an ongoing investigation. If you're able to provide identification of this person, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department

In the other incident, police are looking to identify the person pictured below, near the vehicles. Again, EHT Police aren't saying what this person may have done - only that they would like to speak with him or her. Again, if you can help, you can contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

