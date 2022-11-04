Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look to Identify Three

Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance camera.

Police aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad; they're only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations.

If you can help the police of Egg Harbor Township, you're kindly encouraged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

