Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look to Identify Three

Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look to Identify Three

Egg Harbor Township Police Department

Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance camera.

Police aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad; they're only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department
loading...
Egg Harbor Township Police Department
loading...
Egg Harbor Township Police Department
loading...

If you can help the police of Egg Harbor Township, you're kindly encouraged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com.

Get our free mobile app

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

South Jersey Pet's Halloween Costumes

South Jersey's pets look adorable in their Halloween costumes.

See the Modern, Colorful $4.6 Million New Jersey Castle

This one-of-a-kind home is breathtaking!
Filed Under: Egg Harbor Township, EHT, Police, Suspects
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3