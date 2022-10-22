Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look To Identify Two Persons

Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras.

Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair other than they want to identify them "in reference to an ongoing investigation."

If you can assist the police, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

