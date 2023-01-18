Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Looking for Man Carrying Big Screen TV

The Super Bowl is just a few weeks away!

Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify a man who appears to me carrying a box with a big screen TV in a local retail store.

Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the man, only that it's in reference to an ongoing investigation.

In addition to the man, police are looking to identify and talk to this woman:

In an apparently separate incident, police say they're also looking to identify these people caught on surveillance camera:

If you can help the police, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at 609-926-4051. You can also send an email to: cid@ehtpd.com. Finally, there's a way to report information and remain anonymous. To do that, use this link: https://eht.prophoenix.com/#/home.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

