Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Look to Identify Two People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify two "persons of interest" in two seemingly unrelated cases.
First police are looking to identify the woman pictured just below "in reference to an ongoing investigation."
Next, police are looking to find the identity of the man in this photo:
Egg Harbor Township Police aren't saying what each of the persons may have done. As usual, little or no information on the cases is being offered.
If you can help police with the identification of one, or both individuals, you're urged to contact the EHT Police Detective Bureau at 609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com.
SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
