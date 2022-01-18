EHT Cops Look for Help in Identifying Subjects in Investigation

Police in Egg Harbor Township have released security photos of some people they'd like to identify and talk to.

Police say the three people in the photos are wanted in reference to an ongoing investigation. Police aren't getting any more specific than that at this time.

If you can help police with identifications, you're urged to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to: cid@ehtpd.com.

In the meantime, it's believed police are also still looking for suspects in the theft of some golf carts from within the township:

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

