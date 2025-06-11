Here's one that wasn't on my Wawa bingo card.

You know how when you're doing something, and you notice something out of the corner of your eye? Well, you think you noticed something, but you're not exactly sure what it is that you saw, so you literally have to stop in your tracks and take a longer look.

Thats what happened to me at one of the Egg Harbor Township locations of Wawa this week. (I won't get more specific as to which Wawa, in order to protect the innocent.)

The "thing" was a man and pot.

Wait, not that kind of pot. A pot. Like this:

Just a man and his pot chillin' in a Wawa parking lot in EHT

It was the middle of the afternoon when I parked my car at one of my favorite convenience stores, got out of my car, and started walking into the store.

Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a man sitting in his car, with something large on his lap. At this point, I was afraid to look because many of the scenarios that quickly popped into my head were not good ones.

But I did look, and - I was taken aback.

There sat a relatively young man, 30ish years old, with a cooking pot full of some sort of cooked dish, sitting on his lap. Without looking up, he proceeded to use a big spoon - like a big serving or cooking spoon - and take a bite of the stew, or whatever.

Tell you the truth, I was fascinated.

Here sat a man and his pot of stew and big spoon, and he was eating in his car in the Wawa parking lot like it was the most normal thing in the world.

Eating in the Wawa parking lot

I mean, who hasn't eaten a little something in their car in a Wawa parking lot? Usually, though, it's something you bought from Wawa, like a hoagie (sub), or some sort of breakfast sandwich.

I never thought to bring my own food to eat in the Wawa parking lot!

I went into the store, made my purchase, and came back out to my car. He was still eating away, without a care in the world.

Then the questions in my head started: Did he grab the pot straight off the stove, jump into his car, and come to Wawa to eat? Was he dropping someone off or picking them up? Did he have some business to take care of at Wawa, or was the Wawa parking lot just his happy place?

Whatever the reason, this one was not on my Wawa bingo card.

(I do realize that by exposing this man's culinary adventure, I may spark some copycat eat-you-home-cooked-dinner-in-the-Wawa trend, but that's OK. We all need a little escape once in a while.)

I salute you, eating-out-of-your-cooking-pot-at-Wawa-man! You've blazed your own trail!

