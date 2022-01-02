End Emotional Eating – 100 Pound Weight Loss Journey (WATCH)

After a traumatic event in his life, Jonathan McLernon gained 100 pounds due to emotional eating. Since then, he discovered how to lose and keep the weight off. He has become a weight loss nutritionist helping people live life to the fullest. Because he understands the struggle, he takes people from feelings of hopelessness to "I got this!" through his straightforward approach at Freedom Nutrition Coaching . In this episode, he explains how he ended up as an emotional binge eater and his path toward reclaiming his life.