Eric Church has been named as a headliner for the 2026 edition of the Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey. It'll be the 6th year for the festival, held on the beach.

The dates for the festival are June 18-21, 2026.

Church is the second artist announced for the festival, Post Malone was the first.

2026 will be Eric Church's second appearance at Barefoot. The first was in 2022.

Church has had a long string of hits. They include, "Springsteen", "Drink in My Hand", Talladega", and "Heart on Fire." His most recent hit is, "Hands of Time."

He's a native of North Carolina and first his the country music scene in 2016.

More Headliners and Artists to Be Announced Soon

With Post Malone and Eric Church, we expect there to be tow more headliner announcements. In all, over 40 different artists are expected to play the Barefoot Country Music Fest on the Wildwood Beach.

The festival will feature five stages of music, food, drink, vendors, and fun!

Past headliners have included Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Florida Georgia Line, and the Zac Brown Band.

Tickets have already gone on sale and are available here. Last year, the festival sold out before it began. A sell-out is expected again in 2026.

