The Barefoot Country Music Fest has just revealed its first headliner for the 2026 edition of the 4-day concert event in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Barefoot producers say Post Malone will make his Wildwood debut on the beach in 2026!

Post Malone will Headline Wildwood, New Jersey Festival in 2026

Since recording his first country music album a few years ago, Post Malone has been one of the most popular performers on country radio and at country concerts, festivals and events.

Post Malone is the first of four headliners announced for the 2026 Barefoot Country Music Fest on the Wildwood Beach. The dates of the festival are June 18 - 21, 2026.

In addition to the headliners, over 30 musical acts will play the Wildwood Barefoot Festival. Tickets are already on sale here.

Barefoot 2026 will feature 5 music stages, a mechanical bull, non-stop live music over four days.

Barefoot Comes Through with Big Stars Again

With Post Malone signed to take the stage in 2026, producers of the Barefoot Country Music Fest have proven once again that they can land the top country stars as headliners. Previous headliners have included Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Florida Geogia Line, Cole Swindell, Dan +Shay, the Zac Brown Band and more.

Last year's event sold out quickly, the 2026 edition is destined to do the same. Click here for tickets.

