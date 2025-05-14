Fact: This Hammonton NJ Product Can Improve Your Health

Trivia Question: What is New Jersey's most valuable crop?

Answer: Blueberries!

According to Stacker.com, blueberries in New Jersey bring in $77.9 million annually. That puts New Jersey 6th in terms of blueberry production.

Hammonton, New Jersey, is known as "The Blueberry Capital of the World."

(If you're trying to guess New Jersey's second most-valuable crop, it's corn, followed by soybeans, peppers, and peaches. Cranberries are #7, and the tomato is not in the Top 10.)

Photo by Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash Photo by Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash loading...

Blueberries as a healthy food

A new study finds that blueberries are even healthier than originally thought. EatingWell.com says a 12-week research trial of older adults found that adding blueberries to your diet can be very beneficial.

People consuming more blueberries were found to have lower cholesterol, and they realize other health benefits, like better gut health. "Eating more blueberries is a scalable practice that can fit into nearly any diet. It’s also a great reminder that small, consistent dietary changes can yield meaningful health benefits over time."

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Jeremy Ricketts on Unsplash Photo by Jeremy Ricketts on Unsplash loading...

It's almost blueberry time

Blueberry season in South Jersey is usually June through August. Blueberry Bill Farms in Hammonton has been in operation for more than 50 years. They usually offer pick-your-own blueberries from June 15th - August 1st.

Do you have a favorite blueberry recipe?

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker