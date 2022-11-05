Finally! No Prescription Needed for Hearing Aids

Good news for people who have hearing loss! A new FDA regulation now allows hearing aids to be purchased over-the-counter in stores or online without a prescription. These hearing aids are for adults only with self-perceived hearing loss. Only a small percentage of people with hearing loss get the hearing aids they need. For many, they were just too expensive. This new ruling now makes hearing aids more affordable and accessible. Barbara Kelley, Executive Director of The Hearing Loss Association of America explains who they are for and what we need to know.