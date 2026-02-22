Welcome to our blizzard!

The Blizzard of `26 here in New Jersey!

We're expecting lots for snow and windy conditions, and together that what makes a winter storm a blizzard.

Heavy Snow and Wind Not a Good Combination for Power Lines

With the heavy, wet snow and the gusty winds, this storm could wreck havoc with trees and power lines in New Jersey.

The folks at Atlantic City Electric say they are prepared - and they want to make sure you're prepared too! Their personnel will be working around the clock to work to restore any power outages in the area.

Here's a checklist of things to have on hand and ready to go during the storm:

*Flashlights (and fresh batteries).

*A supply of fresh water, along with non-perishable, easy to prepare food, in the event your house loses power.

*Make sure phones and other devices are fully charged.

Atlantic City Electric has more tips here.

What To Do If You Lose Power

Atlantic City Electric officials say here's what to do if your power goes out.

Report your outage immediately. Call 800-833-7476, or make a report via the Atlantic City Electric App or here. You can also text Out to 20661 to report an outage.

Good luck and stay safe!

