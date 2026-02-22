They said we were getting a blizzard - and, we got a blizzard! Finally, a weather prediction that has come true!

It's a history making snowstorm for all of New Jersey.

The Updated Snowfall Totals for South Jersey

With snow continuing to fall all over New Jersey, here's a look at the latest available snowfall totals for South Jersey. The totals are from the National Weather Service, and we''ll try to keep updating them as we can. Check back for updates.

These totals are from The National Weather Service of 10:01 pm Sunday. Not all numbers are current - some are a couple hours old, and have not been updated. All numbers are in inches.

Atlantic County

Atlantic City 7.3

Atlantic City International Airport (Egg Harbor Township) 2.6

Brigantine 7.5

Buena 3.0

Hammonton 4.8

Somers Point 4.0

Ventnor 7.6

Cape May County

Ocean View 3.0

Cumberland County

Vineland 2.0

Ocean County

Barnegat 3.3

Manahawkin 4.0

Jackson 6.0

Toms River 3.0

Salem County

Pennsville 4.0

Good luck and stay safe! Again, check back for updates.

The Blizzard Warning is in effect through Monday at 6pm.

