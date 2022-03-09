Former Hamilton Township Teacher from EHT Arrested Again

If you get arrested for online bullying, cyber threats and the like - even if you see yourself as not guilty - perhaps you should step away from the internet for awhile. You know, lay low for a little while.

Apparently and allegedly, those thoughts never occurred to a recently fired Hamilton Township school teacher.

Township of Hamilton Police say Shafayeth Syed, 27, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested Tuesday morning on a new array of charges including "2nd degree Causing False Public Alarm, 3rd degree Terroristic Threats, 4th degree Cyber Harassment and 4th degree Contempt of Court."

Police say Syed was tracked down and arrested in Wilmington, Delaware by Delaware State Police.

The charges against Syed follow an investigation into "harassing and threatening social media posts towards a Township of Hamilton public school and its staff" according to police. Additionally, Syed's online posts violated terms of his release from the Atlantic County Jail in February.

Syed is being held in Delaware at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $3,000 cash bail.

Hamilton Township Police say the investigation is ongoing.

You can ready about Syed's previous arrest here.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

