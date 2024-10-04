A Brigantine man has been charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer and a fugitive was taken into custody during the same traffic stop.

The Brigantine Police Department says the scene unfolded just after 3:00 early Wednesday morning when one of their officers stopped a vehicle for having a large crack in its windshield and for failing to keep right.

Per a social media post,

When Officer Springer asked for the driver’s documents, the driver refused to identify himself and became argumentative. After the driver continued to fail to comply, Officer Springer advised him he was under arrest and ordered him to exit the vehicle. The driver continued to refuse the lawful commands given to him. At that time Officer Springer reached in the vehicle to attempt to remove the driver, who resisted Officer Springer’s control and initiated a struggle with him.

During that struggle, a passenger, 34-year-old Melissa Loehnert of Atlantic City, exited the vehicle.

Authorities then said the driver, later identified as 61-year-old Joseph Lenio of Brigantine, "put the car in drive and fled the scene, striking Officer Springer’s arm with the vehicle."

That officer initiated a pursuit that ended in Atlantic City for safety reasons.

Back at the scene, Loehnert was found to be a fugitive from justice from Connecticut and was arrested without incident.

Meanwhile, back in Atlantic City, police say after Lenio abandoned the vehicle, he was later found and taken into custody.

Once the vehicle was back in Brigantine, a police K9 from Galloway Township, "detected the odor of narcotics on the vehicle." The execution of a search warrant reportedly led to the discovery of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Charges filed

Lenio has been charged with the following:

Obstructing the administration of law / governmental function

Eluding police

Aggravated assault on police

Resisting arrest with force

Hindering apprehension

Endangering another person

Assault by auto

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Loehnert has been charged with fugitive from justice and possession of a CDS (methamphetamine).

Both were transferred into the custody of the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.