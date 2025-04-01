Galloway Township Police Looking to Identify Young Motorcyclists

Some residents of Galloway Township have been calling for action against (presumably) young motorcyclists who've been wreaking havoc in their neighborhoods.

Galloway Township Police have also stepped forward, asking for the public's help in identifying some of these riders caught on camera.

Galloway Township Police Department

Galloway Police ask for assistance

Police say their efforts to catch these riders is now a criminal investigation.

They say these suspects are now wanted for assault and ongoing harassment issues that have been taking place in the Pinehurst section of Galloway Township.

Police have provided several photos of the suspects.

Can you identify anyone involved?

Are these your kids?

If you can provide information on these individuals, you're urged to contact Galloway Township Police at 609-652-3705 extension 331.

You can also provide an anonymous tip via the Atlantic County Crimestoppers website. You can also call Crimestoppers at 609-652-1234.

SOURCE: Galloway Township Police Department.

