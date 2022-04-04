GoFundMe For Family of Egg Harbor Township NJ Man Killed in Crash

A single car accident over the weekend claimed the life of an Egg Harbor Township man, and now a GoFundMe has been established with his family in mind.

Jose Costa, 37, died as a result of the accident early Saturday morning on Ocean Heights Avenue. He was an Egg Harbor Township Public Works employee.

Now, wives of other Public Works Employees have established the Fund to help the family Costa leaves behind.

According to details on the Fund's page, "Jose was married to his high school sweetheart Theresa , together they had four children, Joey 16, James 13, Jayden 11 and Tianna 6. Jose worked hard to support his family with the Egg Harbor Township Public Works department for nearly two decades."

Donations can be made through the GoFundMe account here.

SOURCE: GoFundMe

