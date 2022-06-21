Your Guide to Tiki Bar Boat Rides at the Jersey Shore
Love a good Tiki bar? Love being on the water? How about combining both. Here's where to pick up a Tiki boat ride next time you're at the Jersey Shore.
It's a trend that's become like a floating version of the best part of a backyard party.
From Wildwood to Ocean City, to Point Pleasant, Tiki boat rides are gaining in popularity and popping up in more and more locations along the coast.
You grab a handful of friends, pack the cooler, and away you go!
Whether it's a way of celebrating a bachelor/bachelorette party, birthday, or just the fact that it's finally SUMMER, keep scrolling to find out where you and your squad can hitch a ride on a Tiki boat.
CRUISIN'! Your Guide to Tiki Boat Rides Along the Jersey Shore
