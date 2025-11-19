Do shoes really make the man?

If they do, this guy might be "made" thanks to his shoes.

His brightly colored sneakers.

Hamilton Township Police Ask for Help in Identifying Man

Police in Hamilton Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a man "in reference to multiple ongoing investigations." The man was caught on security camera at a local retail business.

Police aren't saying anything else about why they want to speak with the man.

They've posted the photo below, and the big outstanding clue to the man's identity appears to be his shoes - his colorful sneakers! According to police, " The sneakers worn by the male are believed to have either bright pink or orange laces."

If you can help police identify the man, you're urged to contact them at 609-625-2700.



SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police (Atlantic County)

