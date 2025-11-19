Country Legend Tracy Lawrence Will Be in Wildwood, New Jersey

Some people look forward to concerts from the newest and the latest, while others enjoy seeing a country legend take the stage.

Luckily the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood has always given the audience the best of both worlds.

Tracy Lawrence Making a Return Visit to Wildwood

Tracy Lawrence played the very first Barefoot Country Music Fest in 2021, and now it's been announced he'll be back again in 2026!

Lawrence has been added to the 2026 festival, taking place on the Wildwood, New Jersey Beach, June 18 - 21.

Lawrence has made a career of hitting the top of the country charts, doing it 18 times. Some of his most memorable songs include, "Sticks and Stones", "Time Marches On", "Alibis", and "Time Marches On."

Barefoot Country Music Fest Lineup Shaping Up to Be Memorable

Headliners for the 2026 edition of Barefoot include Post Malone, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, and Miranda Lambert. Other artists who've been announced so far include Cole Swindell, Chase Matthew, Shaboozey, and Ty Myers.

More artist announcement are coming soon. Over 40 artists play the festival each year.

Last year, tickets sold out before the festival began - and, we expect that to happen again for 2026. You can get your Barefoot tickets here.

