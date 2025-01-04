Three men, ages 14, 24, 33, have been reported missing this week in Camden County.

Kajhon Hird of Camden, NJ, missing

24-year-old Kajhon Hird has been reported missing from the 100 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. in Camden.

He is described as follows:

Black male

5’ 10” tall

140 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

24-year-old Kajhon Hird was reported missing from Camden NJ - Photo: Camden County Police Dept / Canva 24-year-old Kajhon Hird was reported missing from Camden NJ - Photo: Camden County Police Dept / Canva loading...

He was last seen wearing a hoodie, gray jeans, and white sneakers. He is known to frequent Camden, Pennsauken, and Turnersville.

Erick Farmer of Camden, NJ, missing

33-year-old Erick Farmer was reported missing from the 600 block of Carl Miller Blvd. in Camden.

Black male

5’ 7” tall

160 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

33-year-old Erick Farmer was reported missing from Camden NJ - Photo: Camden County Police Dept / Canva 33-year-old Erick Farmer was reported missing from Camden NJ - Photo: Camden County Police Dept / Canva loading...

Police say he is known to frequent Centerville and Mount Ephraim Avenue.

Bernal Shambry of Camden, NJ, missing

14-year-old Bernal Shambry has been reported missing from his home on the 1100 block of Kaighn Avenue in Camden.

Black male

5’ 9” tall

150 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

14-year-old Bernal Shambry has been reported missing from Camden NJ - Photo: Camden County Police Dept / Canva 14-year-old Bernal Shambry has been reported missing from Camden NJ - Photo: Camden County Police Dept / Canva loading...

He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.

How to help Camden County Police

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these missing persons can call the Camden County Police Department's tip line at (856) 757-7042.

Meanwhile, we invite you to look at these pictures as authorities from across the state continue looking for several other missing children...