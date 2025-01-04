Have you seen them? 3 reported missing this week in Camden County, NJ
Three men, ages 14, 24, 33, have been reported missing this week in Camden County.
Kajhon Hird of Camden, NJ, missing
24-year-old Kajhon Hird has been reported missing from the 100 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. in Camden.
He is described as follows:
- Black male
- 5’ 10” tall
- 140 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
He was last seen wearing a hoodie, gray jeans, and white sneakers. He is known to frequent Camden, Pennsauken, and Turnersville.
Erick Farmer of Camden, NJ, missing
33-year-old Erick Farmer was reported missing from the 600 block of Carl Miller Blvd. in Camden.
- Black male
- 5’ 7” tall
- 160 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
Police say he is known to frequent Centerville and Mount Ephraim Avenue.
Bernal Shambry of Camden, NJ, missing
14-year-old Bernal Shambry has been reported missing from his home on the 1100 block of Kaighn Avenue in Camden.
- Black male
- 5’ 9” tall
- 150 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
How to help Camden County Police
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these missing persons can call the Camden County Police Department's tip line at (856) 757-7042.
