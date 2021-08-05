Lite Rock 96.9

Not only is summer a fun season to enjoy activities with our family and friends, but it can also be great for our health! Unsurprisingly, people are usually happier in the summer because the weather is warmer, the days are longer, and we can do more outdoors than in the winter, where we tend to huddle up in our homes. Beach concerts, outdoor restaurants, pool parties, and barbeques keep us connected. Believe it or not, summer not only improves our health, but it can also boost our work and love life.

According to the medical journal Circulation, fewer fatal heart attacks occur between June and September. This is because many people work out and relax more. Although we may overdo it at a cookout or summer party, we often eat much less in the summer.

Summer can also improve our love life because we spend more time doing activities together, such as taking walks, going on vacation, or going out. Founder of Love Your Relationship, Dr. Howard Markman, says learning something together can be a way for you and a loved one to bond.

Summer can also improve our work life. Summer vacations give people a chance to energize themselves and refuel their tanks. Whether you go away or even have a staycation, taking off work will help you be more relaxed and productive in the long run.