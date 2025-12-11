How Every Town in Cumberland County Voted for NJ Governor

Come January 20th, we'll have a new Governor in New Jersey. It's Mikie Sherrill, who soundly defeated Jack Ciattarelli back in November.

Sherrill, a Democrat, will be replacing Phil Murphy, also a Democrat. Murphy was not eligible to run for another term.

Mikie Sherril Took Cumberland County in November Election

It was a tough battle for Cumberland County in the November election for Governor of New Jersey. Mikie Sherrill defeated Jack Ciattarelli by a total of 21,348 votes to 19,272.

(NOTE: In Cumberland County, Jesus and God each received a vote....)

Here's a look at how each town voted in Cumberland County:

Bridgeton  
Mikie Sherrill: 2,209
Jack Ciattarelli: 612
Commercial Township
Mikie Sherrill: 514
Jack Ciattarelli: 781
Deerfield Township
Mikie Sherrill: 471
Jack Ciattarelli: 658
Downe Township
Mikie Sherrill: 159
Jack Ciattarelli: 410
Fairfield Township
Mikie Sherrill: 1,002
Jack Ciattarelli: 478
Greenwich Township
Mikie Sherrill: 180
Jack Ciattarelli: 186
Hopewell Township
Mikie Sherrill: 696
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,036
Lawrence Township
Mikie Sherrill: 339
Jack Ciattarelli: 784
Maurice River Township
Mikie Sherrill: 380
Jack Ciattarelli: 885
Millville  
Mikie Sherrill: 4,249
Jack Ciattarelli: 3,843
Shiloh Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 76
Jack Ciattarelli: 135
Stow Creek Township
Mikie Sherrill: 181
Jack Ciattarelli: 445
Upper Deerfield Township
Mikie Sherrill: 1,202
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,653
Vineland  
Mikie Sherrill: 9,690
Jack Ciattarelli: 7,366

Keep reading to find out how every city and town in New Jersey voted.

SOURCE: NJ.gov

