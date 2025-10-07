Monday was the perfect fall day for a round of golf. Mostly sunny with pleasant temperatures and a very small breeze.

Of course, any day on the golf course is a great day!

I had blocked the afternoon off, so I ventured out, after scheduling a tee-time online, to play 18 holes.

Atlantic County Golf Course Shows Much Improvement

It's been a few years since I teed it up at Green Tree, on Somers Point - Mays Landing Road in Egg Harbor Township, so I decided to give it a try. (The actual name of the course is the John F. Gaffney Green Tree Golf Course. It's an Atlantic County owned and operated course.)

I last played the course in August of 2022 - and, the course was bad. Really bad. Grass was brown everywhere, the tee boxes were barren, and the greens were disappointing to say the least. (Here's my review of the course at that time.)

I'm happy to report that here, in the fall of 2025, the course is actually in really good shape! I had a very enjoyable round, and the course compared to many privately owned public courses in the area.

Sure, there was some browning of grass, but it wasn't terrible. We've had a fairly dry summer and fall so far, and many courses at this time of the year are showing trauma from the weather.

Most of the greens were very good to excellent. Somebody has been taken good care of this course!

Kudos to the staff at Green Tree! I was very impressed and I'll be back. Green Tree Golf Course is back on my list!

Check out Green Tree online here.

