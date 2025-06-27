Traffic sucks. I hate it, you hate it, we all hate it.

Throw some with bad moods into traffic, and bad things can escalate.

One man decided to avoid a road rage incident, and he ended up scoring $600,000 in the New Jersey Lottery.

READ MORE: Best place for a New Jersey Picnic

READ MORE: New Jersey Quiz - Can you get `em all?

Photo by Musa Haef on Unsplash Photo by Musa Haef on Unsplash loading...

Avoid road rage and win

New Jersey Lottery officials tell the story of one recent lucky winner, whose decision to turn away from a road rage incident really paid off!

It all happened on June 3rd, when this unidentified resident was driving in South Orange, New Jersey. Traffic had slowed down everything, and it was getting the best of some people. Here's what this man had to say about the situation:

"“I was on Valley Street in South Orange. There was a car stopped there. And I was just waiting. I honked. Rather than moving, (the driver) just sat there and I could tell he was glaring at me. I did not want the drama, so I decided to pull into the 7-11 that was right there. I said to myself ‘Let me go get a lottery ticket.’”

Avoiding drama - and road rage - is good in itself. For this man, there was a bonus. The lottery tickets he purchased were winners. He bought a Pick 3 and a Pick 4 ticket. Each of those turned out to be winners - about $100 total.

He also bought an instant $30 Colossal Crossword Scratch-Off. That one hit big. $600,000! That's life-changing.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash loading...

Thanks to the other driver

The big winner says he's grateful that the traffic and the other driver, ultimately, were responsible for him hitting the store and buying the tickets.

“I’m thankful to the person that caused me to stop,” the player said. “In chaos, there’s a blessing.”

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

Hang Out With Wolves At Howling Woods Farms In Jackson, NJ! Did you know that there's a place in New Jersey where you can get up-close and personal to wolves? It's pretty cool! Howling Woods Farm is the organization and they teach you all about wolf preservation and responsible care for these animals. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal