Two-Year-Old Boy in Ocean County Stabbed, Older Sister Charged
A frightening situation in Brick Township, Ocean County Saturday afternoon as a toddler was stabbed in the chest. His older sister has been charged in the incident.
Authorities Charge Young Woman With Attempted Murder of Younger Brother
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer say Brick Township Police received a 911 call from a home on Burke Lane Saturday afternoon at about 2:30 pm.
When officers arrived at the residence, they found a two-year-old boy with a stab wound to the chest. The child was transported to Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune. He was last reported to be in stable condition.
Billhimer says an investigation discovered that it was the boy's older sister who was responsible. Marlene Rodriguez, 20, of Brick Township was arrested and charged. She's being held in the Ocean County Jail, pending an appearance in court.
Rodriquez faces several charges, including attempted murder.
A possible motive has not been released in the case.
