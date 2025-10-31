Here's an idea: You're own country-club-like-place, but without the golf course! It's private, it has swimming pools, hot tubs, and a restaurant.

They're building such a place in Somers Point - it's the Somers Point Paddle Club. Memberships are now available.

Coutesy of Scarbourough Properties Coutesy of Scarbourough Properties loading...

Building an Oasis in Somers Point

If you've been by the intersection of Bay and East Maryland Avenues in Somers Point in the last few months, you've probably noticed the construction taking place at the site.

(Hey, who remembers Bubba Mac's Shack in that area?)

What's being built is a private swim club - and some related housing. Scheduled to open next spring: the Somers Point Paddle Club! It's a private swim club/restaurant, along with 24 housing units called Salt House.

The Paddle Club (Oh, there is no paddling involved) will feature two saltwater pools and spas, a full service bar and restaurants, and more.

We checked in with the company about construction, and here's the latest update: "The pools are now filled with Gunite and beginning to take shape as a key feature of the waterfront property. Both the main building and the on-site bar & restaurant are in the process of getting roof sheathing installed, and crews are also working on rough plumbing as construction continues through the fall."

The club is expected to be completed in March, with an opening slated for May.

According to a spokesperson, half of the memberships for 2026 are already sold. Five of the houses are currently under construction.

Coutesy of Scarborough Properties Coutesy of Scarborough Properties loading...

How Much to Join Somers Point Paddle Club?

Memberships to the Paddle Club are now on sale via their website. A single full membership is listed at $2,000. Adding an adult partner or spouse is another $1,000. There are rates for adding children, and there are social memberships - bar and restaurant only - available too. Check those out here.

When you're a member, you also have privileges at the Brigantine Paddle Club and the Cape May Paddle Club.

Housing units in the Salt House development start at $1,259,000. Check out the Salt House website here.

Will you be seen in Somers Point next summer?

