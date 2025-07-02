Kuro at Hard Rock AC Named Best Hotel Restaurant in New Jersey
New Jersey's best hotel restaurant is in Atlantic City, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
The casino/hotel has several really good restaurants, but one apparently stands out from the rest, according to LoveFood.com.
Kuro is Hard Rock's Japanese Restaurant
LoveFood says Kuro is the best hotel restaurant in the state, topping all others. The website points out that Hard Rock has several great treasures, but says Kuro stands out:
"The most sophisticated of these is Kuro, a contemporary restaurant that combines regional produce with authentic ingredients shipped over from Japan. Be sure to accompany your sushi, sashimi, and wagyu tacos with a drink based on one of the five basic tastes: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami."
Congratulations to Kuro and the Hard Rock - it's a nice nod to what they're doing in this one-of-a-kind destination.
All about Kuro in Atlantic City
Kuro, according to the Hard Rock's website, is a Japanese Craft Kitchen, "featuring contemporary artisanal dishes using locally sourced and imported ingredients directly from Japan."
In addition to some great food selections, the liquor choices are varied with Japanese and local beers and whiskeys, and extensive wine and sake choices.
A glance at their menu reveals moderate prices, especially for a nice Atlantic City casino restaurant. The most expensive item on the menu is the Wagyu Ribeye, with a price of $85. There are also some market-priced fish dishes on the menu.
