It’s been a wild ride in 2025. From freak accidents to a broken ankle, health issues, and more mental health challenges than I care to admit, this year has humbled me in so many ways.

On the outside, I may seem like your classic South Jersey social butterfly. But the truth? I’ve never felt more isolated.

Masking Isn’t a Superpower, It’s a Survival Skill

I have ADHD, and for years I’ve been told I’m “too much.” Too loud. Too nice. Too unpredictable. ADHD in women often goes undiagnosed until adulthood because we’re masters of masking: overcompensating, people-pleasing, and constantly suppressing our real selves to fit in.

According to modern mental health research, women are more likely to internalize their symptoms, leading to anxiety, depression, and social rejection.

That rejection? I’ve felt it deep. I’ve seen screenshots, literal proof, of coworkers and even friends gossiping behind my back. Even when I lead with love and support others, I’m met with misunderstanding. You start to wonder if being yourself is the problem.

Loneliness Hits Harder Than You Think

Multiple sources claim that chronic loneliness can be as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Let that sink in. I used to think isolation was a safe space, but it turns out, it’s slowly breaking me down.

Sometimes it feels safer to just stay home than risk being labeled “too much” again. When your personality is your stim, your coping mechanism, your protection, people assume you’re fine. But trust me, that’s not always the case.

Kindness Isn’t Optional, It’s Lifesaving

This is the first time I’ve spoken openly about loneliness and ADHD masking. I’m only sharing this because I know I’m not alone. Someone else out there is quietly suffering behind a big smile and bold energy.

Please, be kind. Always. You truly never know what someone’s hiding behind their sunshine.

