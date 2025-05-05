When's the last time you took an honest look at your mental health? It's no secret that mental health issues have been on the rise over the last decade. So many people are feeling the weight of that kind of pressure.

Healing may feel like hard work, and it is, but there's no shame in starting with baby steps.

How about adding a plant to the mix?

Indoor Plant Could Drastically Improve Mental Health In NJ Photo by Elly M on Unsplash loading...

Sleep and De-Stress With Spider Plants

Believe it or not, your mood and overall mental health may see some improvement by adding a spider plant to your home.

Before you tell me that you don't have the greenest thumb in the world, good news. This specific plant is far from high maintenance.

These plants are known for bringing a sense of peace to a space. They've been shown to reduce stress and promote better sleep. I'll admit I need a better (and more sound) sleep. Spider plants can help calm your nervous system and improve your air quality.

The Indoor Plant That Could Drastically Improve NJ's Mental Health Photo by Abel Y Costa on Unsplash loading...

Cleanse Your Air And Space

According to the folks at ShrubHub, spider plants are great at filtering out harmful toxins like benzene and formaldehyde. They're two toxins specifically linked to both anxiety and depression. The fewer toxins in the air, the easier it is for your body and brain to relax and calm down.

Cleaner air means clearer thoughts.

The Indoor Plant That Could Drastically Improve NJ's Mental Health Photo by Levente Bagi on Unsplash loading...

No Green Thumb? No Worries

As I previously mentioned, you don't need to be the best gardener in the world to keep a spider plant alive. They only need to be watered once a week. Sometimes, even less than that.

They're tough enough to bounce back if you forget, too.

If you're looking for a natural (and affordable) way to lift your mood, why not start small? Try adding a spider plant to your space. Your mental health will thank you.

