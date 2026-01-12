Would you still want to be with your partner if they weren’t happy with the way you look? It’s a question that feels a little uncomfortable, sure, but also very real.

Get our free mobile app

CNN revealed survey data showing that 59% of women and 54% of men would like to change at least one facial feature on their partner. Even more interesting is that we're more likely to see these suggestions as gestures of love, and if a partner offered to pay, they were twice as likely to actually go through with cosmetic surgery.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash loading...

Preferences vs. Control In Relationships

Now listen, I understand having preferences. That’s human. Some people like beards, others don’t. Some love blondes, some swear by brunettes. Totally fine.

What I don’t understand is staying with someone you’re not genuinely attracted to… or worse, expecting them to change something they love about themselves just to meet your ideal.

Man and Woman Hugging On Urban Cliffside Photo by Justin Follis on Unsplash loading...

Autonomy Still Matters

Personally? I don’t let a man dictate my hair color, my style, or anything that makes me, well… me.

READ MORE: The Simplest Winter Skincare Routine ALL Of NJ Should Live By

Attraction isn’t just about physical features. It’s energy, confidence, and presence. When you start chipping away at someone’s self-expression, that attraction usually fades anyway.

Couple holding hands Photo by Jametlene Reskp on Unsplash loading...

Is “Fixing” Your Partner Ever Loving?

Looks aren’t everything, and I’d say they matter even less as time goes on. Attraction does still plays a role in relationships, though. So why force it? Changing yourself for someone else rarely leads to happiness. In my experience, it leads to resentment. That’s not love.

Also, let’s be honest… New Jersey is full of ridiculously attractive people. Maybe that’s why this happens less here… or maybe we’re just less willing to tolerate it.

Either way, loving someone should never come with a makeover clause. I said what I said.

Gross Habits That Can Ruin Relationships Check out the 12 grossest partner habits as revealed by LifeHacker.com Gallery Credit: Lauryn Snapp