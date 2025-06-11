The saying goes, "When you mess with the bull, you get the horns." The same can be said for bison, and most wild animals for that matter.

A 30-year-old New Jersey man found out the hard way that you don't mess with bison at Yellowstone National Park.

Parts Of Yellowstone National Park Reopen After Historic Flooding Getty Images loading...

Randolph, New Jersey man gored at Yellowstone National Park

Have you seen videos, especially in the last few years, where people get too close to wild animals? It's especially common at some of our national narks, like Smokey Mountain National Park, where people get too close to bears, and Yellowstone National Park, where people get too close to anything big and dangerous.

Whether they're taking selfies with the animals or trying to pet the animals, people show no fear. (And, not much brains.)

Officials at Yellowstone National Park say the latest dangerous incident happened Tuesday morning (June 10th) near Old Faithful. At about 9:45 am, the New Jersey man was gored by a bison.

Parts Of Yellowstone National Park Reopen After Historic Flooding Getty Images loading...

Man survives bison attack

He's going to survive. He was quickly treated by medical personnel, and, thankfully, his injuries were described as only minor.

The 30-year-old Randolph, New Jersey resident has not been identified, and, surprisingly, there isn't any video of the incident floating around the internet (yet).

It's not known exactly what the man was doing (or thinking), but park officials say he was part of a large group of people who approached the wild animal too closely. Key Words: Wild Animal!

Be smart, people. Be smart.

SOURCE: Yellowstone National Park

