While running an animal sanctuary can be very fulfilling, it must be incredibly sad when you lose an animal you've become very close to.

That sadness is being felt now, as Laurie Zeleski, the Founder and President of Funny Farm, has had to say goodbye to her faithful friend, Tucker.

Zeleski and the Funny Farm have released this statement:

"We are so sad and heartbroken to announce the passing of Tucker today, the most famous Megaesophagus German Shepherd in the world and most well-known animal at the Funny Farm."

READ MORE: Big Win at Shoprite. 100K!

READ MORE: South Jersey's Favorite Summer Restaurants

Get our free mobile app

TSM TSM loading...

Funny Farm in Mays Landing Loses a Friend

Tucker has been a faithful companion to Zeleski and the rest of the Funny Farm team from the moment he first arrived seven years ago.

According to Zeleski, anyone who knows the Funny Farm knows Tucker. "We did all we could to give him the best life, and in return, he gave us all the best lives ever!"

Tucker was brought to Funny Farm by Mike and Cindy Lewis. They rescued him as a young pup, even spoon-feeding him to keep him going. The Lewises remained in Tucker's life as he became the celebrated resident of the farm.

Tucker was Laurie's shadow, following her wherever she went. He was truly loved by all. Rest in Peace, Tucker!

TSM TSM loading...

Helping the Funny Farm

The Funny Farm continues to care for many animals in Mays Landing. It's a great place to visit, and it's always free. (Yes, bring the kids!)

You can help the Funny Farm continue its great work with a donation or by volunteering. Find out more here.

Our thoughts go out to Laurie and the Funny Farm Family.

New Jersey Needs a Buc-ee's Visit to a Buc-ee's in South Carolina Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly